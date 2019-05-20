Labor MP Elliot retains Richmond seat for sixth time

LIFT IN VOTE: Federal Member for Richmond Justine Elliot celebrates with her staff after winning in Richmond.

LABOR MP Justine Elliot has been elected to the seat of Richmond for the sixth time, overcoming Nationals challenger Matthew Fraser.

While the nationwide swing went towards the Liberal-Nationals government, MrsElliot got a lift in her primary vote and on two-party-preferred.

The Richmond MP said the election was hard fought, and she would continue to work for her constituents over the next term in office.

"It is a great honour and a privilege to be elected to parliament,” MrsElliot said

"I am humbled by the local community.

"I would like to thank the people of Richmond for this honour, and I will be working hard to get a fair share from Canberra.”

However, it was not the successful night many pundits and polls had predicted.

Mrs Elliot and her Labor counterparts will still be in opposition after suffering an improbable loss over the weekend.

The Richmond MP said her role over the next three years was to ensure the Coalition government continues to invest in the north coast of NSW.

"What I have done, and will continue to do, is keep working hard for (Richmond) by holding the government to account,” MrsElliot said.

"I have also worked really hard to make sure we get our fair share in Canberra.

"I will keep working hard with the community to make sure I keep delivering for them.”

"It was, of course, disappointing for Labor not to form government, but what I found here was people wanted an improvement for those core services,” she said.