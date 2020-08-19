Menu
Labor MP deletes Twitter over Joe Hildebrand spray

by James O’Doherty
19th Aug 2020 3:34 PM
Labor's Shellharbour MP Anna Watson has deleted her Twitter account and been forced to apologise after attacking Studio 10 presenter Joe Hildebrand on the social media platform last night, telling him to "stop crying".

The opposition whip called Mr Hildebrand a "pathetic opinionist" for his criticisms of the Victorian premier.

"Daniel Andrews is true leader (sic)," she tweeted.

Apology accepted... Joe Hildebrand called out Anna Watson but has moved on.

She suggested Mr Hildebrand should instead be "calling our pathetic luke warm (sic) PM".

"And please stop crying when you talk," the tweet read.

The tweet was sent in apparent reply to comments made by an emotional Mr Hildebrand on Studio 10 last month, criticising Daniel Andrews over his botched hotel quarantine program.

Hildebrand responded, saying "if I was emotional it was because my quadriplegic best friend was at breaking point after being denied access to his carer".

After a social media backlash Ms Watson deleted the tweet and, seemingly, her Twitter account.

Hildebrand took to the platform today to say the MP had called to apologise.

"She was unaware of the context of my comments … I'm deeply grateful for the call and fully accept the apology," he said.

Ms Watson's responsibilities as opposition whip include assisting with the pastoral care of Labor MPs.

The Labor MP told The Daily Telegraph she regrets posting the attack, and regrets not knowing the context in which they were made.

However she said she doesn't think people should "tear down" politicians for their COVID-19 response.

"Everybody has heightened emotions around COVID and I personally think Dan (Andrews) is doing the best he can," she said.

Labor Leader Jodi McKay refused to answer questions about the tweet.

Originally published as Labor MP deletes Twitter over Joe Hildebrand spray

