Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Politics

Labor pledges $180,000 to Youth Link

by Chris Calcino
16th Apr 2019 7:48 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

YOUTH Link is in line for a $180,000 budget injection if Labor wins the election after Opposition Leader Bill Shorten promised to breathe new life into emergency relief organisations.

Leichhardt candidate Elida Faith announced the plan to divide $550,000 over four years to 12 groups across the Far North, with the Parramatta Park-based youth homelessness service topping the recipients list.

Labor candidate for Leichhardt Elida Faith. PICTURE: ANNA ROGERS
Labor candidate for Leichhardt Elida Faith. PICTURE: ANNA ROGERS

Centacare FNQ, the social services agency of the Catholic Diocese of Cairns, was another major recipient, with a promise of $165,000 over four years.

Labor released a statement saying it would inject an extra $40 million into the sector nationally in a bid to "reverse Liberals' cuts to emergency relief organisations and provide a much needed funding boost".

"The charities and not-for-profits that do this work are increasingly stretched and need more resources," the statement said.

The Morrison government is cutting the funding for many emergency relief services at the end of the year.

"This will see community organisations forced to close their doors on people seeking assistance or having to cut the services they offer."

Opposition spokeswoman for families and communities Senator Jenny McAllister visited Youth Link in Cairns yesterday to make the election pitch.

Labor also pledged to double the number of financial counsellors and expand low-cost alternatives to payday loans for low-income Australians.

More Stories

federal election 2019 funding grants labor party youth link

Top Stories

    HIT AND RUN: Pedestrian killed, another seriously injured

    HIT AND RUN: Pedestrian killed, another seriously injured

    Breaking POLICE are investigating a fail-to-stop fatal crash involving two pedestrians overnight.

    Get a jazz club buzz at Lismore's newest live music venue

    premium_icon Get a jazz club buzz at Lismore's newest live music venue

    Business Lismore's live music scene just got a little soulful and jazzier

    The big decision Ballina council made in just 19 minutes

    premium_icon The big decision Ballina council made in just 19 minutes

    Council News Councillors met to discuss an issue that has been hurting businesses

    The major issue council will discuss behind closed doors

    premium_icon The major issue council will discuss behind closed doors

    Council News Lismore City Council holding closed-door meeting tonight