Labor executive stands aside after pre-selection controversy

A LABOR Party executive has stepped down from his position after controversy surrounding questioning made to former Lismore Nationals candidate Rod Bruem.

Mr Bruem said Lismore Labor Party elder and former mayor Jenny Dowell had informed him the executive was no longer in his position "following complaints about his behaviour during the Nationals pre-selection".

"Ms Dowell says the complaints were lodged by herself and other ALP members," Mr Bruem said.

"I thank Ms Dowell and her fellow ALP members for looking into this complaint and taking action."

Ms Bruem said the "false claims" aired during the pre-selection process undermined his "reputation and credibility".

Ms Dowell said there was "no place for homophobia in our society".

"When we witness it, it needs to be called out ... the actions of that person (the Labor Party executive) doesn't represent our branch," she said.