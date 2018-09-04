Labor commits to massive boost in nurse numbers

MORE JOBS: NSW Opposition leader Luke Foley meets with Tweed nurses to discuss patient-to-nurse ratios.

TWEED nurses could see a boost in their numbers, as NSW Opposition Leader Luke Foley commits to increasing staffing ratios if Labor wins the next state election.

After the NSW Nurses and Midwives Association launched its campaign to improve critical understaffing in regional hospitals like Tweed and Murwillumbah District earlier this year, Labor has promised to increase ratios in hospitals across the North Coast.

Visiting the Tweed on Monday, Mr Foley said NSW Labor's policy will introduce mandated staffing levels in regional hospitals which will bring them into line with Sydney hospitals.

"This expansion adds to what we have already announced - health care should not be post code dependent," he said.

"We will employ hundreds more nurses for city and country hospitals.

"Nurses are the bedrock of our hospitals. They make an extraordinary contribution but they need a system where their work can be delivered more efficiently - and without adding additional stress to their crucial jobs."

The policy would see hundreds more nurses in regional hospitals, including Tweed and Murwillumbah, improving patient care in about 60 separate hospitals.

"Labor is committed to supporting our hard working nurses as they are an essential frontline service that our community depends on," Labor's Tweed candiate Craig Elliot said.

"Nurse to patient ratios will make a big difference in improving outcomes for local patients."