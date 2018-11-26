Labor candidates back call for Universal Medicine inquiry

Labor State candidate for Lismore Janelle Saffin and Labor Federal candidate for Page Patrick Deegan said an Inquiry into Universal Medicine was warranted.

LABOR candidates in the upcoming Federal and NSW elections have said an Inquiry into Universal Medicine was warranted following recent revelations in the media, and the finding of a jury that UM could truthfully be described as a 'socially harmful cult'.

In response to a story last week, Federal Labor candidate for Page Patrick Deegan and NSW Labor candidate for Lismore Janelle Saffin have endorsed the Northern Star's call for an Inquiry into Universal Medicine and its associated businesses.

A Labor media release said an Inquiry should ensure that no State or Federal Governments direct resources towards any organisation that could be regarded as a 'cult', and that government departments and agencies do not endorse, encourage or support the involvement of children and young people in any such organisation.

Mr Deegan said the State Government has a duty of care to ensure children are not put into positions where they are at risk of being exploited.

"Having spent two decades working in social services, including child protection, I am concerned by media reports that care plans devised by Family and Community Services specified that children should participate in Universal Medicine activities," Mr Deegan said.

Ms Saffin said: "An inquiry would be opportunity to clear the air and to restore faith in our local institutions".

"It has taken the courage of whistle-blowers and the determination of journalists to expose the predatory practices of Universal Medicine.

"The media revelations have caused a significant amount of stress and anxiety in our community."