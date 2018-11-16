Labor candidate throws support behind rail trail project

Candidate for the seat of Lismore, Janelle Saffin, said Country Labor support rail trails.

LABOR candidate for Lismore, Janelle Saffin, has declared her strong support for the building of the rail trail.

Ms Saffin said: "The Rail Trail Project is one that will be of benefit to the local communities right across the Lismore Electorate”.

"The wonderful group of volunteers who are working to make the rail trail a reality, need to know that all state candidates are backing them.

"The rail trail community is unequivocal in its support for the retention of the rail corridors - to leave open all options for future transport development.

"I stand with them on that and previously acted to stop our rail corridors being sold off. I secured thousands of signatures from the local community that successfully put pressure on the State Government and helped this happen.

"When I was first approached by the inaugural rail trail team, I told them that I was in strong support as long as they backed the retention of the rail corridor. They did then and they do now.

"The Rail Trail Project sits comfortably with the development of a Regional Integrated Public Transport Plan that we desperately need in our region and one that I have and shall continue to advocate strongly for.

"At Labor's recent NSW Country Conference, I was successful in gaining unanimous support for the Regional Integrated Public Transport Plan motion, put forward by our Lismore Labor Branch.

Ms Saffin said, "As the Country Labor candidate for the State Seat of Lismore, I have promoted both the Rail Trail Project and the Regional Integrated Public Transport Plan, to the Labor Leadership.”

It was resolved: That Country Labor Conference recognises the dearth of public transport and transport options in country NSW, that the State Berejiklian-Barilaro Coalition Government is silent about transport needs in country NSW and adopts the following approach to systematically address transport needs of country communities across NSW.

That Labor in Government will develop in conjunction with local government, transport operators and specialist community organisations, Regional Integrated Transport Plans that map:

. transport resources

. transport gaps

. transport usage and

. transport need

And develop long term recommendations for country communities that addresses these issues, that could include but not be limited to some of the following:

. Extend the RED Ticket to more low socio-economic groups/concession card holders

. Ensure that health and education needs are factored into plans

. List school bus services on the TfNSW trip planner tool to promote these services as an option

. Village to Town Small Bus services