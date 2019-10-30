Labor calls for 'beefed up' recovery effort for fire victims

IN THE wake of devastating fires in northern NSW, Labor politicians have called for a scheme to help people affected by bushfire.

NSW Labor Opposition Leader Jodi McKay visited Drake today to thank Rural Fire Service volunteer firefighters and all other emergency service personnel who spent the past seven weeks fighting to contain the Long Gully Road bushfire.

Joined by NSW Shadow Minister for Emergency Services Trish Doyle and Lismore MP Janelle Saffin, Ms McKay said she wanted to personally thank volunteers for displaying the true Aussie spirit of helping mates during natural disasters.

During the visit, Ms McKay and Ms Doyle said they supported Ms Saffin's recent call for a Community Recovery Fund to help bushfire-affected communities to rebuild, which would be led by Tenterfield Shire, Richmond Valley and Clarence Valley councils.

Under the scheme, a "beefed-up recovery effort would be overseen by a designated and publicly known Recovery Leader who would have the chain of command across all government agencies".

"It has been a harrowing early bushfire season for hundreds of residents in the Tenterfield and Richmond Valley shires and the Clarence Valley Local Government Area," Ms McKay said.

"The Long Gully Road fire claimed two lives, destroyed 44 homes, damaged another 22, and burnt more than 74 thousand hectares of bush and farmland.

"With this major fire declared out on Sunday , it's timely that we are coming to the village of Drake to recognise the fantastic work of many who have been involved in the disaster response and recovery effort."

Labor Shadow Minister for Emergency Services Trish Doyle said: "We know that the recovery of a regional community that has faced a bushfire disaster doesn't just happen overnight. It takes months and years as families rebuild their homes and restore their lives. The resilience and strength of tight-knit communities must be supported by our state and federal governments with financial and in-kind assistance".

Lismore MP Janelle Saffin said: "I welcome the leader Jodi McKay's visit, accompanied by Shadow Minister for Emergency Services Trish Doyle to Drake".

"Ms McKay and Ms Doyle have been in contact with me since the outbreak of the fires in early September, expressing their deep concern for local communities and seeking constant updates from me.

"They have supported my call for a Bushfire Community Recovery Fund and are very keen to hear from senior Rural Fire Service officers, Tenterfield Shire Council and community members about their practical needs."

Today marks Ms McKay's second visit to Lismore Electorate since becoming NSW Labor leader.