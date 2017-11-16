Menu
La Nina watch: Climate outlook is for cooler, rainy weather

It's going to be a rainy weekend on the Northern Rivers.
WIDESPREAD rain and storms are set to develop across eastern New South Wales from today until Saturday.

According to Higgins Storm Chasing, most of the state will see scattered showers, rain areas and storms developing from today.

"Some of these storms may become severe with heavy rainfall," the posted on their website.

The Bureau of Meteorology says there is a 90% chance of rain across the Northern Rivers over the next four days.

But don't expect a lot of rain - BoM is predicting, at most, 10mm a day.

Meanwhile, BoM has also released its November-January climate outlook.

In the months ahead we can expect:

  • Warmer-than-average days and nights likely for much of Australia's north and southeast
  • No strong shift towards wetter or drier three months across Australia, drier November likely in the west
  • The El Niño-Southern Oscillation (ENSO) remains neutral but models suggest double the normal likelihood of a La Niña forming in late 2017. A La Niña WATCH is active.

La Niña typically means increased rainfall, cooler maximum temperatures, shift in temperature extremes, decreased frost risk, and greater tropical cyclone numbers.

Topics:  bureau of meteorology higgins storm chasing la nina northern rivers weather rain weekend

