L-plater faces court over high speed police chase

A learner driver has faced court charged over a police pursuit and other offences.

A learner driver has faced court charged over a police pursuit and other offences. Kevin Farmer

A LEARNER driver who was involved in a 45km police pursuit has been remanded in custody.

Jamie Leigh Schofield, 29, was arrested after he failed to stop for police on Uralba St in Lismore on Friday.

Schofield, driving a red Ford Falcon, led police on a chase through surrounding suburbs before he eventually pulled over and ran from police.

His solicitor, Natasha Wood, lodged pleas of guilty to most of the charges against him when he faced Lismore Local Court on Monday.

This included charges of engaging in a police pursuit, being an unaccompanied learner driver, possessing equipment for administering prohibited drugs from Friday.

He also pleaded guilty to earlier allegations of being an unaccompanied learner, not displaying his L plates, driving while suspended, drug-driving and drug possession.

Ms Wood lodged no pleas to two further charges of drug possession and one charge of having goods in custody suspected of being stolen, which also arose on May 17.

Ms Wood told the court her client, a father-of-three, was not currently employed but had "strong ties to the community”.

"He accepts that he has an issue with illicit substances and he needs assistance,” Ms Wood said.

She acknowledged his criminal history was "predominantly traffic and drug related” but submitted he had previously shown "a general compliance” with court orders.

The court heard Schofield, who was already on a conditional release order that will expire in December this year, had recently completed one program at a local rehab but hoped to seek further help.

Police prosecutor Sgt Scott opposed bail, saying Schofield posed "an unacceptable risk of endangering the community and committing further offences”.

Mr Heilpern said it was clear Schofield had a "raging drug addiction” and said if he had secured a place in rehab, he would be more likely to be released to access treatment.

But he said Schofield's offending was a "significant breach of trust”.

"If this was an application where he'd be entered into a residential rehab facility, this would be a different experience,” Mr Heilpern said.

"I've said literally hundreds of times in this court, that it's a shame people can't get access to ... residential rehab directly from custody and I'm aware of the barriers that exist.

"But in this case the defendant has blown his trust.”

He adjourned the matter to June 3, when Schofield is expected to be sentenced for the matters for which he lodged a guilty plea.