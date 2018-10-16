L-Plate refs on the whistle

L-PLATE REFEREE: Lismore Storm Basketball Club has a new generation of referees in training - L-R Emily Simpson, 12 Jackie Andonov, 11, Jazlee Brennan, 11, and Alexis Nott, hold the ball while coaches Kiara Richardson and Jacob Leu watch, while Isaac McWhirter , 15, whistles.

L-PLATE REFEREE: Lismore Storm Basketball Club has a new generation of referees in training - L-R Emily Simpson, 12 Jackie Andonov, 11, Jazlee Brennan, 11, and Alexis Nott, hold the ball while coaches Kiara Richardson and Jacob Leu watch, while Isaac McWhirter , 15, whistles. Alison Paterson

PHWEEE!

Blowing the whistle, L-plate referee Jazlee Brennan calls an illegal dribble as she officiates at a junior training game at Lismore Basketball Stadium.

Easily identifiable in bright yellow shirt with "Learner Referee” emblazoned on the back, she is one of a new cohort of referees-in-training.

Along with Jackie Andronov, 11, Emily Simpson, 12 and Alexis Nott, 11, Jazlee plays in the Lismore Basketball Association's (LBA) Storm Girls U14 squad.

Jazlee said being a referee is fun and exciting.

"Being a referee gives me a whole new perspective,” she said.

"It's improved my playing, because now I have a better understanding of how refereeing works.”

Off the court the quartet are a cheeky crew but once the game commences, their concentration is obvious as they follow the play.

Qualified referees Isaac McWhirter, 15, Samantha Greensill, 14, and coaches Kiara Richardson and Jacob Leu, keep a close eye on the L-platers, as they are known.

Richardson who is in charge of the junior officials, said they have risen to the challenge.

he said the four are part of a larger group of talented young players who are learning the intricacies of officiating a game, which requires fitness, game knowledge and decision-making skills.

"Without a referee there's no game,” Richardson said.

"I'm proud of these girls, they are gaining confidence and doing a great job.”

Isaac who also plays point guard for the Storm Men's U18 team, said he loves pulling on the striped shirt to officiate.

"You get to be part of the game and it definitely makes you a better player,” he said.

"I've been playing for around eight years and the opportunity to referee and run a game is exciting.”

While tensions can run high as players are pumped, Isaac said remaining calm is essential.

"You have to stay in control, back your decisions and stick to them,” he said.

"Experience makes you a better umpire and you need to remain in control no matter how the players respond.”

LBA invites anyone interested in finding out more about playing or refereeing to contact them via Facebook.