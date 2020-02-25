Kyuss set to stick to his game plan at WQS

BYRON Bay surfer Kyuss King will look to regroup after a mixed performance in the Great Lakes Pro at Boomerang Beach.

The 19-year-old reached the fifth round of the event after an early scare and will now surf in the Central Coast Pro this week.

King has plenty of experience for a teenager and is one of a handful of Far North Coast surfers slugging it out on the World Qualifying Series this year.

He looked like he would be one of the first top seeds eliminated from the Great Lakes event when he waited until the final five minutes to strike in his third round heat.

Up against it, he needed a solid score to move from fourth to first but was able to find a lengthy right-hander that allowed him a wave score that shot him from fourth to first.

“That was a nerve-racking heat,” King said.

“It definitely gets the butterflies going in my stomach when I leave my charge to the final minutes.

“I just need to remember to stay positive in situations like that and just focus on my game plan.”

There is a strong list of FNC surfers on the Central Coast this week including Byron Bay’s Soli Bailey and Lennox Head duo Stu Kennedy and Mikey McDonagh.

Evans Head surfer Zack McMahon is also surfing along with Byron Bay resident Matt Wilkinson.

Wilkinson was on the world tour for several years and won back-to-back events at the start of the 2016 season.

He spent last year on the QS after failing to requalify for the main tour at the end of 2018.

Vissla rep and event organiser John Mossop believes the 3000 rated Central Coast competition is the perfect springboard for qualifying for the WSL Championship Tour.

“The points and prizemoney that come with winning a 3000 rated event can be crucial for any surfer who wants to qualify,” Mossop said.

“A win in this event last year helped Connor O’Leary and Sage Erickson clinch a spot on the CT for 2020 and it’s our goal as a company to continue to help surfers like this for years to come.”