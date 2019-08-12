Menu
Nick Kyrgios and Beatrice Bouchard
Tennis

Kyrgios sizzles off court with Bouchard

12th Aug 2019 1:44 PM

Nick Kyrgios has endured an up and down last few weeks on the tennis court, he's not having any issues away from the court it seems.

The fiery Aussie claimed the Washington Open crown after producing some of his blistering best tennis.

He followed that up with a tirade at the Canadian Open in what was easily his weirdest on court breakdown yet.

But after climbing into the top 30 for the first time since October, 2018, Kyrgios is now hitting winners away from the court.

Despite being bundled out early in Canada, Kyrgios enjoyed his time in Montreal with Beatrice Bouchard, the sister of Canadian tennis star Eugenie.

Good company 🦁 @k1ngkyrg1os

Kyrgios was linked with Croatian tennis player Ajla Tomljanovic earlier in the year before making a flirtatious appearance in a press conference alongside American Desirae Krawczyk at Wimbledon after he "slid into her DMs".

But now it appears he has moved on from tennis players, instead opting for the sisters of players.

The social media game in the Bouchard family has always been strong and Beatrice, like Eugenie, keeps her followers updating with her around the world antics.

Beatrice is the older sister of Eugenie, arriving six minutes before her sister, and while she hasn't reached the same heights as her sister, she has built quite an online following.

🥥💛

The image of Kyrgios with his arm draped around the Canadian follows on from an appearance by Eugenie in his coaching box at Wimbledon.

Some fans thought it was a controversial move, but Bouchard sent tongues wagging further with a tweet of Kyrgios serving accompanied with three love heart-eye emojis.

The images of Eugenie sitting in Kyrgios' box sent the rumour mill into a tailspin, but it appears the Aussie's eye has landed on sister Beatrice.

Kyrgios will look to recapture his Washington Open form when the US Open Grand Slam gets underway at the end of the month

 

