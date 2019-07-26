Menu
It’s no secret what Nick Kyrgios thinks of Novak Djokovic. Picture: AAP Image/Julian Smith
Tennis

Kyrgios ramps up Djokovic attack

by Michael Randall
26th Jul 2019 5:14 PM
NICK Kyrgios' disdain for Novak Djokovic has gone to a new level, with the Aussie firebrand literally letting his pen do the talking when he found a fan wearing a shirt sporting the World No.1's name.

As he signed autographs for fans at the Atlanta Open, Kyrgios filmed himself using a black texta to scribble out Djokovic's name on the Lacrosse shirt, before heeding some advice to "make a big X too, let him know how you feel".

He then turns the camera on himself and says "that's what I think of you and your shirt. Gone."

We'll wait for that shirt to turn up on eBay.

Kyrgios ignited a feud with Djokovic when, on a podcast earlier this year, called Djokovic's post win celebrations "cringe-worthy" and claiming the Serb had a "sick obsession" with being popular.

The Djoker has tried to take the high road, so far, but this latest incident could set things off between the two.

"Honestly, I think that deep down he (Kyrgios) is not such a bad guy," Djokovic said last month.

 

"I don't know why Kyrgios says all these things. Whether he is seeking attention or has some other motive. He can say what he wants, I don't have a problem with it.

"Does he show me the same amount of respect that most other players do? No, he doesn't, but that's the way he communicates these days."

atlanta open nick kyrgios novak djokovic tennis
