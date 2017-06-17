20°
Kyogle's 'pamphlet lady' farewelled

Claudia Jambor
| 17th Jun 2017 6:00 AM
HEARTBROKEN: Family friend, Leonne Scott and Rachel Turner-Owen, the daughter of late Kyogle resident Bronwyn Callaghan,(left) grieve the 60-year-old's death.
HEARTBROKEN: Family friend, Leonne Scott and Rachel Turner-Owen, the daughter of late Kyogle resident Bronwyn Callaghan,(left) grieve the 60-year-old's death. Claudia Jambor

PREPARING to jet set to England with her partner described as "the man of her dreams", a Kyogle mother-of-three was poised for a new adventure.

Sadly, a day after booking her flights, Brownyn Callaghan, 60, was killed in a fatal train crash when her car was hit by an oncoming XPT passenger train at a rural crossing at Kyogle on Wednesday.

Coined the local pamphlet lady by friends and family, the bush-walking enthusiast was well-known about the town for delivering catalogues by foot and striking up a friendly conversation with residents and their animals on her route.

The minute she heard of her mother's death, Rachel Turner-Owen drove to Kyogle from Southport to be with her family and her mother's partner, Martin.

 

Kyogle resident, Bronwyn Callaghan was killed when an XPT train crashed into her car on Wednesday.
Kyogle resident, Bronwyn Callaghan was killed when an XPT train crashed into her car on Wednesday. Contributed

Despite the pain of losing her mum, the 20-year-old Griffith university student said she was grateful her mother had found love in her relationship with Martin.

"I'm really glad that she did pass being in a good place instead of a bad," Rachel said.

"I'm glad she did pass happy."

A New Zealand native, Bronwyn moved to Australia about four decades ago before settling down on the Northern Rivers, where she lived for 20 years around Ocean Shores and spent her final years in Kyogle.

Family friend, Leonne Scott said Bronwyn was a "fantastic mother" to Rachel and her older siblings Alan, 29 and Sarah, 35, and a loving grandmother to her four grandkids.

Leonne said she valued her friends respect for people from all walks of life.

 

ABOVE: A floral and written tribute to Bronwyn Callaghan and her dog Moses left at the scene of Wednesday&#39;s fatal crash.
ABOVE: A floral and written tribute to Bronwyn Callaghan and her dog Moses left at the scene of Wednesday's fatal crash. Contributed

"This is how she was with life, she addressed every situation for what it was: no judgment; no prior agenda ; she judged every situation," Ms Scott said.

"She loved her kids, she'd do anything for any of her kids."

Social media speculation that criticised Bronwyn's judgment on that fatal morning was slammed by Leonne as 'inappropriate' and added unnecessary hurt to an already grieving community, family and friends.

But the love shown by the Kyogle community in particular served as a comfort for Leonne, Rachel and her family.

Looking forward, Leonne would campaign to ensure the death of Bronwyn and her beloved dog Moses, who also died in the crash, weren't in vein.

"To save any other family's the pain that Rachel, Sarah, Alan and Martin are gong to be going through for the rest of their lives," Leonne said.

The Kyogle resident arranged to meet with Lismore MP Thomas George and Kyogle Mayor Danielle Mulholland to discuss safety improvements at the road crossing to honour Bronwyn's memory.

She's also begun campaigning for the creation of 'Moses Law', which aims to change rules around the burial of domestic animals that have died in road crashes.

Bronwyn's funeral is expected to be held Tuesday, June 27. A location and time is yet to be determined.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  kyogle northern rivers community northern rivers crash northern rivers trains train crash

