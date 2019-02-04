Kyogle's new fire station finally open after 10-year wait

KYOGLE has officially opened the doors of their new rural fire brigade station and it's not just your average shed.

On Saturday, the New South Wales Rural Fire Service (RFS) celebrated a 10-year endeavour to upgrade and construct a new facility that will increase response time and provide a stable base to service community, through the support of government and council funding.

The station, costing about $455,000 and centrally located on Ettrick St, is decked out with air-conditioned meeting and training rooms, office, kitchen, and increased parking access to better assist members of the RFS during service.

RFS Superintendent Michael Brett said the station houses 28 members with three trucks and they're hoping to attract new volunteers.

"It's something we have worked hard on to achieve, it takes time and we just don't get funding overnight... there is a priority process that we have got to go through too.

"Hopefully we see more volunteers, we encourage the community to come and have a look, talk to the brigade and if they have got spare time they would like to devote to a community organisation then we are encourage them to do so.”

"Some of the sheds in rural areas, they are just a tin shed with a truck and toilets. This place gives members somewhere to be on standby when they have to go out,” Mr Brett said.

Commissioner of the New South Wales Rural Fire Service, Shane Fitzsimmons said there had been a lot of things to consider in the lead-up to the new construction this year, including land access issues.

"What you've got to appreciate is that we have more than 2,000 brigades across the state and given that the history of the service is over 100 years, there is a lot of areas that have never had a brigade station.