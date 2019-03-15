Kyogle's 'motorcycle bandit' finally caught by police

A KYOGLE man, dubbed the "motorcycle bandit" by police, has been charged with 18 offences after he was caught riding his motorbike, despite being disqualified from driving until 2033.

On January 26, an off-duty police officer spotted the 49-year-old man riding his motorbike in Kyogle.

Police were aware that he was disqualified, and the motorbike was also unregistered and uninsured.

He was listed by police as wanted for these offences.

Richmond Police District's crime prevention officer, Senior Constable David Henderson, said the Kyogle man was spotted three days later buying petrol for his motorbike in Kyogle.

"He drove off from police in a dangerous manner at speeds over 160km/h, crossing unbroken yellow lines," Snr Const Henderson said.

"On the 22nd of February off-duty police from Kyogle saw the 49-year-old riding once again in Kyogle."

Yesterday police spotted the man on Molesworth St in Lismore.

He was arrested and charged with 18 offences, including:

Driving while disqualified

Dangerous driving

Negligent driving

Driving unregistered and uninsured

Not obeying police direction.

He was refused bail and will appear in Lismore Local Court today.