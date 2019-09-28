Menu
KYOGLE OPEN GARDENS: Mandy Roy will open her award-winning garden in the Kyogle Garden Club's open garden weekend.
Kyogle's most outstanding gardens on display this weekend

28th Sep 2019 12:00 AM
SPRING is in the air and this weekend is the prefect time to visit some of Kyogles' most outstanding gardens.

Kyogle Garden Club has held its Annual Garden Showcase with many local gardens participating and showing their passion and creativity.

Club committee member Peter Constable said the standard of the gardens was amazing considering the dry conditions.

"Keen gardeners are using buckets under taps and shower to recycle the water,” he said.

"We are currently on Level 2 restrictions, which means half an hour with the hose every second day.”

Mr Constable said he came into the club after visiting some open gardens five years ago.

"Kyogle garden Club has just on 100 members and is very welcoming for experienced green-thumbs and novice gardeners alike,” he said.

"We meet every fourth Thursday at the Kyogle Community Centre at 9.30am for morning ahead the 10am or visit a couple of gardeners and talk to the people there.”

These gardens that will be open on Saturday 28th September and Sunday 29th September, between 9am and 3pm on Saturday and 10am to 2pm on Sunday.

Gardens opening both days:

Helen Coomb 118 Runnymede Rd, Kyogle

Mandy Roy 513 Roesberry Creek Rd, Kyogle

Pen & John Dibley 18 Marwick St Geneva, Kyogle

Mary & Peter Constable 37 Boorabee St, Kyogle

Gardens Open Saturday only:

Lyn & John Langley 26 William St Geneva, Kyogle

Col & Barb Studders 3 James St Geneva ,Kyogle

Glenda & John Moore 38 Groom St, Kyogle

Marg & Leo Laarhoven 34 Groom St, Kyogle

Jan & John Howard 198 Summerland Way, Kyogle

Margaret Mitchell 20 Gooleys Rd, Edenville

Dennis Murray 393 Dam Access Rd, Toonumbar

