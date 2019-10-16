Kyogle woman's big effort at Ironman world championships

CRACKING KONA: Kyogle triathlete Alison Coote took 8th in her class in the 2019 World Triathalon Championships in Hawaii.

IT'S called an Ironman World Championship for a reason and Kyogle-based athlete Alison Coote has again proven she has the grit to be counted among the world's best.

She gave the event her all to secure a highly respectable eighth place in the Hawaii event at the weekend.

Coote swam 3.8km, cycled 180km and ran 42km in 11:11.25.

Known as "Kona”, the event takes the best athletes of each age group over the Ironman distance, and puts them to the test like no other race.

From the mass start, the infamous ho'omumuku crosswinds on the bike course, to the ironically named Energy Lab on the run course, the day lines up one test after the other.

Showing she possessed the ability to overcome a race which is regarded as a gruelling test of body, mind and spirit, Coote gave a great performance in the women's 50-54 division.

While some of the younger athletes produce faster times, the more senior ranks can be incredibly hard owing to their experience of the sport, which involves as much of a head-game as a physical challenge.