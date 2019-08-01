Kyogle trash to become treasure once more

PROFITABLE VENTURE: Kyogle Council is seeking expressions of interest (EOI) from local not-for-profit community groups to re-establish and operate the 'Tip Shop' at the Kyogle Landfill located on Runnymede Road, Kyogle.

SOME people's trash could soon be another's treasure in Kyogle once more.

Kyogle Council is seeking expressions of interest (EOI) from local not-for-profit community groups to re-establish and operate the 'Tip Shop' at the Kyogle Landfill located on Runnymede Road, Kyogle.

The Tip Shop will contribute to Council's waste management goals by enabling goods and materials to be diverted from landfill for sale so that they can be reused or recycled within the community.

"We've had a lot of interest over the last 12 to 18 months while the tip shop hasn't been operating, from groups that were interested in having a look at what operating the tip shop might entail," Kyogle Council General Manager Graham Kennett said.

"There has also been some broader community concern about opportunities that might have been missed while the tip shop isn't there and isn't an option for them.

"It's technically illegal to scavenge at the waste facility... at the moment there is not formal way for for people to take advantage of those opportunities."

He said council was trying to promote recycling, waste management and minimisation.

"There are a lot of things of value to people that end up there, so this is an opportunity for that re purposing and recycling for those larger and more significant items," he said.

For the successful group or groups, the division of profits and operating costs Profit from the sale of items through the Tip Shop would be shared between the Operator and Council on a 80:20 split.

No other operating costs (for example, rent, utilities or other fees) will be charged to the Operator by Council. The Operator is also not able to charge the Council for other costs incurred in operating the Tip Shop (for example, wages).

"There is potential for the non for profit group organisations or groups that have a strong volunteer base have a real to make some income for their non for profit purposes.. and they are the groups we are targeting," Mr Kennett said.

The broad operating concept for the 'Tip Shop' is that members of the community would be permitted to donate items in good working order or satisfactory condition to the Tip Shop for sale to the public.

Items which can be donated could include, (for example): whitegoods and household appliances, building, construction and renovating materials, tools and gardening equipment, toys and sporting equipment, home decoration items, furniture, car and bike parts and accessories.

Mr Kennett said the tip shop closed due to building issues.

For further information about this opportunity and guidance on how to prepare a proposal, refer to the Expression of Interest on Council's website or https://www.kyogle.nsw.gov.au/.../.../07/Kyogle-Tip-Shop-EOI.pdf

Proposals must be in writing (typed) and submitted to Council by no later than 4pm, Friday, August 30.

If you have questions about this opportunity, contact Council on 66 321 611 or email council@kyogle.nsw.gov.au.