Kyogle to take a stand against plastic bags

Kyogle Council is working to reduce the amount of plastic bags in its landfill by joining forces with a local initiative.

KYOGLE Council has thrown its support behind a plan to reduce plastic bags within its community.

In light of Plastic-Free July, a new push against the plastic bag will be tabled through a notice of motion at today's Kyogle Council meeting.

Councillor Janet Wilson has proposed the council join forces with an on-going initiative to reduce plastic bag usage across the local government area.

The initiative is being powered by volunteers by the Kyogle Community Women's Association evening branch with members hand-crafting cloth 'boomerang bags'.

Boomerang bags have been distributed around local retailers for shoppers to use and return to the store next time they are in town.

Cr Wilson said the motion aims to work with community organisations to encourage people to swap to more environmentally friendly options such as cloth bags.

In staff comments responding to the motion, the council stated "introducing the 'Boomerang Bags' Program to Kyogle is one that should receive in principle support because it places a spotlight on the issue of waste reduction and tries to provide a practical means of achieving this”.