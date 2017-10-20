28°
News

Kyogle throws its hat in the ring for $37m food hub

Kyogle mayor Danielle Mulholland isn't the only one who's interested in the industrial food hub.
Kyogle mayor Danielle Mulholland isn't the only one who's interested in the industrial food hub.
JASMINE BURKE
by

THE controversial $37 million dollar rural industrial food hub proposed for Bangalow is attracting interest from councils far and wide.

In a Facebook post Kyogle Mayor Danielle Mulholland said: "I'm fairly sure we could find somewhere for this concept - if Bangalow doesn't want it, we'd be happy to take it off their hands."

And she's not the only one.

Richmond Valley general manager, Vaughn Macdonald said he has been in contact with the developers of the project to discuss Casino's interest if the DA happened to fall through for Bangalow.

The project's planner, Paul De Fina, said at the moment it is proposed to be built at Bangalow.

But he did say he would be happy to discuss opportunities with other councils.

Lismore Northern Star
Sad day for Ballina's biggest Holden fan

Sad day for Ballina's biggest Holden fan

AS THE Australian-made Holden rolls off the production line, Kevin Woolard reflects on his years restoring the iconic cars.

The time has come to ditch the Nationals: LETTER

NSW Nationals. File photo.

"Like choosing between tweedle dee and tweedle dum”

Is this the Northern Rivers' best bakery?

A Northern Rivers bakery has picked up 72 awards at the North Coast National.

They won 72 awards at this year's Lismore Show

Did you see the 'amazing' meteor shower?

This fireball from an earlier meteor shower is one of the largest ever recorded.

If you missed it, you've got another chance tonight

Local Partners