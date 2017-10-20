Kyogle throws its hat in the ring for $37m food hub

Kyogle mayor Danielle Mulholland isn't the only one who's interested in the industrial food hub.

Kyogle mayor Danielle Mulholland isn't the only one who's interested in the industrial food hub.

THE controversial $37 million dollar rural industrial food hub proposed for Bangalow is attracting interest from councils far and wide.

In a Facebook post Kyogle Mayor Danielle Mulholland said: "I'm fairly sure we could find somewhere for this concept - if Bangalow doesn't want it, we'd be happy to take it off their hands."

And she's not the only one.

Richmond Valley general manager, Vaughn Macdonald said he has been in contact with the developers of the project to discuss Casino's interest if the DA happened to fall through for Bangalow.

The project's planner, Paul De Fina, said at the moment it is proposed to be built at Bangalow.

But he did say he would be happy to discuss opportunities with other councils.