Kyogle stirs up Hornets nest

Kyogle fullback Shannon Walker in action against Tweed Coast in NRRRL at the weekend. Ursula Bentley@CapturedAus

TWO players were sent off and the game was called off six minutes early when Cudgen defeated Kyogle 38-20 in Ladbrokes Northern Rivers Regional Rugby League today.

Referee Tim Booth confirmed poor crowd behaviour from both clubs as the reason when an on-field melee threatened to erupt into the crowd at Ned Byrne Field, Kingscliff.

Kyogle five-eighth Shannon Walker and Cudgen second-rower Ayden Lee were sent off with Booth blowing the full-time whistle once they were off the field.

Walker was irate at something that was said from the Cudgen corner, and trainers and officials had to intervene when the Kyogle contingent made a beeline towards the home crowd.

He was looking at a sin-bin or send-off for dropping an elbow into a tackle as players from both sides ran in.

It was a spiteful clash from the kick-off and it looked like Booth was always going to have his hands full.

Cudgen jumped out to a 26-10 lead early in the second half when Walker was sin-binned for a professional foul, pulling down Hornets fullback Jake Sands in a try-saving tackle.

Both teams finished the first half with 12 men when centres Jake Lennon and Sam Nicholson sparked another all-in melee.

Sands scored his second try of the first half just before the break to give Cudgen a 20-10 lead.

Brothers Alex and Harry Fitzhugh led the way for the Hornets and had a hand in most of the tries.

There was still 32 minutes to go when Alex Fitzhugh scored, giving his side a 32-10 lead.

It was a long way back for the Turkeys and they played some of their best football over the next 15 minutes with tries to second-rower Sam Saville and Nicholson.

Leading 32-20, the Hornets sealed it with nine minutes to go when a Harry Fitzhugh pass put second-rower Dillon Pinder over.

In other NRRRL games:

Murwillumbah defeated Northern United 60-12 at Crozier Field, Lismore, on Saturday.

Mullumbimby edged out Marist Brothers 23-22 at Crozier Field today.

Byron Bay had an important 26-12 win over Casino at Queen Elizabeth Park, Casino.

Defending premiers the Tweed Coast Raiders swept past the hapless Evans Head 60-0 at Cabarita.