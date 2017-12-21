Kyogle 'sovereign citizen' makes bizarre court claims

A KYOGLE man charged for allegedly encouraging people to kill police has made a bizarre court appearance in which he suggested a veteran magistrate was running a "drug dealing business".

Keith Knights, 37, appeared via video link this morning in Lismore Local Court in a bid to be granted bail over three charges which include one count of of soliciting, encouraging, or persuading to murder.

During the lengthy bail hearing before Magistrate Jeff Linden, the court witnessed the entire contents of a 40-minute video Mr Knights posted live on Facebook on November 29.

Shot in "selfie" style, the video features the accused in a non-stop monologue making elaborate claims about police drug dealing, internet surveillance and judicial "corruption", before he allegedly encouraged people to ambush and kill police.

Mr Knights interrupted his Legal Aid solicitor to insist that the video be played in full to the court, claiming alleged death threats in the video were taken out of context.

In the video he claimed he had witnessed "high ranking NSW police engaged in a drug deal just across the border in Queensland and they've been making my life hell ever since".

He claimed his mother was "intimidated" into having a car accident and then "press ganged" into providing her pain killers to police as "precursors" to make drugs.

After he was charged in relation to a driving matter, he claimed he was "stitched up in court", denied the ability to submit his own evidence, and disqualified from driving for a year.

He accused another Northern Rivers magistrate, David Heilpern, of being "corrupt".

He also accused NSW Police of "tampering" with his internet service, claiming he was being "monitored".

He then described local police as "thugs wearing police uniforms and masquerading as justice officials."

"It is time to rise up and shut down these drug dealing cops," he said, before arguing that people had "every right as free citizens to ambush them and kill them".

Following the video his solicitor Rachael Thomas told the court her client deserved to be released on bail because the prosecution case was weak.

She said Mr Knights was a prolific Facebook user and yet the only evidence of him making dangerous threats was in the closing seconds of a single video post.

She said he had "built up frustration over a period of about 35 minutes... and the lines at the very end that make up a very small part of that Facebook post."

She also suggested there an alternative intention to his use of the word "kill" was a "legal intention to expose corruption".

But the prosecution argued Knights posed an unacceptable risk to the community.

"The concern is he has a complete disregard and hatred for the judicial system," the DPP prosecutor told the court.

She said Mr Knights was effectively arguing for "civil sovereignty" and believed he was exempt from the legal system.

The prosecutor quoted Knights in the video saying variously "I'm on the edge", and "I've got nothing to lose" and "I'm ready to mount an attack".

"The risk is far too great, bail has to be refused," she said.

In summing up his decision Magistrate Linden said Knights had a dislike for police, court staff, and magistrates which "smacked of the belief that there is some conspiracy involving him and those persons"

"My view is there is a very very serious unacceptable risk of endangering the community, and bail's refused."

Earlier in the hearing, Knights had insisted that Magistrate Linden disqualify himself from the matter because of his "judicial corruption" in one of his prior court matters.

His solicitor Ms Thomas suggested there could be an "apprehension of bias" on Magistrate Linden's part given her client's claims.

But Magistrate Linden dismissed the notion out of hand.

"I don't remember this person at all. The fact that he was involved in a (driving while suspended) matter at Kyogle... is of little importance compared to what's alleged in this particular matter," he said.

"I won't disqualify myself."

After he was refused bail, Mr Knights called out from the video link screen: "How is your drug dealing business Mr Linden?"

The matter was adjourned to return to Lismore Local Court for mention on February 6.