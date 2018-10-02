Kyogle Show is on this weekend: Take a look back at the 70s

KYOGLE Show patrons are set for a weekend of solid entertainment, with the spectacular Rooftop Express show kicking things off on Friday night.

It's the second time David Mancheon will bring his unique performance to the showground's arena - his last Rooftop Express turning out the biggest crowd the show had seen since the Kyogle Show Society President Les O'Reilly was a boy.

"David's show is definitely the feature of the show entertainment and is not to be missed,” Mr O'Reilly said.

"He puts a trailer out on the centre ring and lets three Brahman steers loose ... then he works them around until they end up on top of the trailer.

"It's a much-travelled show, he's has just come back from Darwin and he's performed at the Brisbane Ekka. We are excited to have him here at our 109th show.”

Mr O'Reilly said the non-stop show program will start on Friday with the Minister for Agriculture and Water Resources David Littleproudofficially opening the show

"On Friday there will be stock horse and quarter horse classes and the popular stock horse challenge,” he said.

"On Saturday we have a full equestrian ring events, stud cattle, poultry, the championship dog show, wood chopping, great pavilion exhibits and show jumping.

"On the Saturday night we have the fireworks and demolition derby which is always very popular.”

He thanked the community for their ongoing support of such an important event for the Kyogle area.

"It's one of the longest running events in Kyogle,” he said.

"Since the first Kyogle Show was held in 1909 the surrounding Kyogle agricultural community has had the opportunity each year to put on display its quality stock and produce.”

"When I was a kid there was only two things, Christmas and the show, now there's much more to do but this show brings a lot of people together and shows off what Kyogle has to offer.

"If any girls and boys wish to enter the Miss Teen, Miss Junior, Miss Tiny Tot or Jackeroo's (boys), please come and see us at the main office on the day of the show.”

At the Kyogle Showground this Friday and Saturday. For the full show schedule head to: http://kyogleshow.com/home.htm