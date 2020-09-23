Kyogle set to launch a new festival in 2021

KYOGLE is set to host a new festival next year, with a federal grant being announced to deliver the Art on Bundjalung Market in 2021.

The event is set to celebrate the proud Bundjalung culture within the Northern Rivers, as well as the opportunity to purchase indigenous art.

Also featured at the event will be a headline Aboriginal music act and Aboriginal arts and crafts.

Page MP Kevin Hogan said it was a great initiative to celebrate such a rich culture within the area.

“I am very excited by this one by the local Bundjalung community here, the new amphitheatre space is a great space,” he said.

“I think it’s one of the great things we have as Australians, we have our indigenous brothers and sisters, their culture and their music, I think … we can never promote it enough and never celebrate it enough.”

“Celebrating that and acknowledging that is very special.”

Mr Hogan said that it was another positive step as the Federal government looks to help boost tourism in regional areas coming out of COVID-19.

“All this is about bringing people out, getting people here and people will travel here for this, people will come to Kyogle and want to celebrate the public events and it’s about generating community spirit and generating visitor experience as well.”

The markets are a partnership between Kyogle Shire Council and Arts Northern Rivers which will celebrate emerging and established Indigenous artists as well as deliver a cultural program at the event.

This event received $100,000 in funding through the Regional Tourism Bushfire Recovery grants program, an Australian Government bushfire recovery initiative.