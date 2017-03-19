Kyogle school celebrates Catholic Schools Week

CATHOLIC Schools Week 2017 was successfully celebrated at St Brigid's Primary School in Kyogle.

With this year's theme Great Learning! Great Community!, the word GREAT was the focus for the week.

It all started through the wonderful window display in the old IGA building and then moved into the week with each day focusing on a different aspect of catholic education.

Parents and extended family gathered for a casual morning tea on the school terrace to kick start the week.

Time was spent in the classrooms reflecting on what makes the school great. Tuesday night was the Buddy BBQ - a great night where no one wanted to go home.

Visitors were welcomed into each classroom to share and look at what the children were learning.

David Ogg visited on Thursday and worked with stage three to create an art work entitled Jesus and his community.

Mrs Joan Boyle worked with the students and staff in stage two, and the other stages worked together to create works entitled Our Local Kyogle Community, Our Indigenous Community and Being a Member Of Our School Community.

The school gathered for mass.

They also celebrated with the wider community and school community with lunch on the lawn.

It was a fantastic way to end the week with picnic rugs and baskets spread across the grounds for lunch before a friendly game of touch football ended an amazing week.

"This was a time where we highlighted the great work that is happening in our school and how much we rely and are truly appreciative of the support we receive from all in our community,” St Brigid's Primary School principal Tony Hunter said.

"It was a busy week but one in which all came together to celebrate the impact that catholic education has made in the wider Kyogle community.”