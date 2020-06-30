Kyogle residents can drop off their un-used paint for free

PAINT IT BACK: Unwanted or used paint can be dropped off for free at Kyogle Waste Facility on Runnymede Road.

PAINT IT BACK: Unwanted or used paint can be dropped off for free at Kyogle Waste Facility on Runnymede Road.

Kyogle Waste Facility on Runnymede Road, is now a dedicated paintback drop-off point for a national initiative to keep millions of litres of excess paint and packaging from entering our vital waterways and landfills.

General Manager of Kyogle Council Graham Kennett said these initiatives are valuable because they remove harmful products from the community and from landfill.

"They also prevent illegal dumping and are an excellent recycling opportunity," he said.

The unique scheme is funded by a 15 cent per litre levy, added to the wholesale price of architectural and decorative paint brands, which means people can drop-off their unwanted paint free of charge.

Australians buy more than 100 million litres of paint each year but around 5 per cent of it ends up as waste, making paint and its packaging one of the biggest sources of waste into landfill.

Paintback, which started in May 2016, was developed by the paint industry with the endorsement of Commonwealth, State and Territory governments.

"Paintback is the organisation we're partnering with here, along with many other councils and North East Waste," Mr Kennett said.

"Paintback adds to the additional services at our recycling centre, where people can drop off waste paint for free."

In one of the first schemes of its kind in the world, Paintback currently operates over 155 sites across Australia, with over 17.5 million kgs of paint and packaging diverted from landfill and waterways.

Chief Executive of Paintback Ltd, Karen Gomez said they offer 85 per cent coverage to the

population to keep millions of kilograms of paint and packaging out of landfill.

"We are very pleased to have these new sites on board and we will continue building our network of drop off locations."

Supported by leading paint brands such as Dulux, Haymes and Taubmans, who account for over 90 per cent of all architectural and decorative paint sold in Australia, Paintback aims to maximise the inherent value of the waste resources it diverts from landfill.

Steel and plastic packaging will be recycled with the solvent paint can be repurposed for fossil fuels in cement kilns and the water in latex paint can be re-used in industrial processes.