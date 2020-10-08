Kyogle pool ‘needs to be bought up to standard’

Local parent has described the Kyogle pool as a fantastic facility but urged for improvements to its flooring. Pic: istock.

A LOCAL PARENT has shared her concerns on the Kyogle pool which has seen a spate of accidents occur due to its slippery flooring.

Nicole Bowden said the flooring needed to be bought up to standard.

"The flooring definitely should be (looked at), I feel like it should get up to code somehow because in terms of a slip and fall risk for the ages it is meant for I don't think it's adequate," she said.

"I would like to see a more spongy, less abrasive surface."

Ms Bowden said that she had witnessed an accident personally with her son grazed his knee heavily.

"The only issue is that it seems to be an issue with the flooring like it's quite abrasive," she said.

"For my son, for instance, he slipped because he jumped as the water sprinklers came out and because the surface is abrasive … once he tripped, he grazed his knee quite a bit. The staff were great in responding but even they said, he's not the first and won't be the last."

Ms Bowden said aside from the flooring issue, the facility was a great venue and the new addition had proved a hit with the kids.

"I would not like to see it gone because it's fantastic, my son, when he was younger didn't actually want to go in the pool section as much because he wasn't as confident swimming," she said.

"That section for the younger ages is incredible because it helps them build their confidence for the deeper water."

Previously speaking to the Northern Star, Kyogle shire council mayor Danielle Mulholland said the council would be looking at ways to solve the issue.

