This property near Kyogle is on the market for the first time since the 1890s.
Kyogle ‘paradise’ on the market for the first time ever

Rebecca Lollback
25th Mar 2021 11:00 PM
A stunning Kyogle property that has been in the same family for about 130 years is on the market.

Described as “paradise”, the 40ha property and 1930s homestead on Walters Rd presents a rare opportunity for a new owner to secure something very special.

Selling agent Mike Smith said the price guide was $950,000 to $1 million.

“It’s perfect, because of the beautiful valley in which it is nestled, the long frontage to Horseshoe Creek, plus the views to the Border Ranges National Park,” he said.

The well-kept homestead was built in the 1930s.

“A unique property only 10 minutes from Kyogle … (it) has been held in the one family since the land was selected by the present owners’ great grandfather in the late 1890s.

“The homestead built in the 1930s has been kept in excellent condition and offers three large bedrooms, each opening through French doors to a covered and screened veranda looking north to what the family have always called ‘Waterfall Mountain’.”

There are some stunning swimming holes on the property.

There is also a covered entertaining area, secure single garage, three covered carports, large machinery/storage shed below the house, gated 6-bay steel machinery shed and chook-house.

There are several water tanks at the house and shed, plus livestock watering from either the creek, springs or dams.

Horseshoe Creek has its own swimming hole and shaded picnic/camping area, plus a little rainforest “oasis” fenced off from the rest of the farm.

To secure this property, book an inspection with Mike Smith by calling 0413 300 680 or visit the website.

