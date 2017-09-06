24°
Mobile phone coverage 'worse than ever'

The Optus network in Kyogle is still experiencing problems, much to the frustration of its customers. Photo: Max Fleet / NewsMail
MOBILE coverage is reported to be worse than ever in Kyogle as residents have been struggling with the Optus network for more than two weeks.

Kyogle resident Emma Rixon said the outage significantly affected her family when her children's school tried to contact her earlier this week.

"The main incident was when my children missed the bus home from school, the school was trying to call me and of course could not get through," Ms Rixon said.

She said she has tried for weeks to contact Optus to resolve the issue but had been unsuccessful.

"It is very frustrating, I have tried multiple times to get through and I am always put on hold, I tried again today and was on hold for about 20 minutes until I was cut off," Ms Rixon said.

"It's pretty ridiculous we live in town and still have no service and pay heaps of money every month."

Kyogle Mayor Danielle Mulholland said while Optus might be down at the moment, mobile coverage was not a new issue for the region.

"Certainly, across the Kyogle local government area the service is patchy and I think it could be improved," Cr Mulholland said.

"I would like to see service providers like Telstra and Optus deliver equitable services to rural communities.

"I don't think it is equitable if you live in a rural community that you are that profoundly disadvantaged that the school can't even ring you to tell you that your kids have missed the bus."

An Optus spokeswoman said an investigation into the local network in Kyogle found no indication of any outages.

