Kyogle Olympian pays tribute to Australia's golden girl

A KYOGLE Olympian joined hundreds of mourners to farewell Australia's golden girl, Betty Cuthbert at a state-held memorial service in Sydney.

Donning his emerald-coloured Olympic blazer, Athol McQueen, who famously floored late American boxer Joe Frazier during a semi-final bout 1964 Tokyo Olympics, and his wife Gloria paid their final respects to the late athlete at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Monday.

The former heavyweight boxer recalled travelling to Tokyo with Ms Cuthbert for the 1964 Olympic Games, where she won her fourth Olympic gold medal in the 400m sprint.

Mr McQueen remembered joking with Ms Cuthbert at the time that if he could have run as fast as she could, he may have caught and won against Frazier - who went on to win gold in Tokyo.

He commended Deputy Prime Minister, Barnaby Joyce and radio commentator Allan Jones for their tributes to Ms Cuthbert, describing the service as "unreal”.

Ms Cuthbert, 79, died on August 6 after a long-battle with multiple sclerosis.

Since her diagnosis in the 1970s, Ms Cuthbert became one of the nation's leading advocates against the disease, which eats away at the central nervous system.