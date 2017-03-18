Kyogle mayor calls for cop at 'vulnerable' Bonalbo

KYOGLE Shire Mayor Danielle Mulholland has called for a police officer to be permanently based at Bonalbo, saying the village had been "condemned" to a "vulnerable" existence without one.

Ms Mulholland met with Richmond Local Area Command officers and Lismore MP Thomas George on Friday to raise her concerns the closest police officer was at Tabulam Police Station, about 30 minutes' drive south.

"The Bpnalbo police station has been condemned, there's hasn't been a police station there for a long time," Ms Mulholland said.

"Residents feel a bit vulnerable there's police officers working out of Tabulam to cover Bonalbo.

"This has been going on for a fair while now, I couldn't tell you how many months it's been, it's been my primary issue to bring up.

"There's always been delays been delays and I think Police Minister Troy Grant needs to be aware of that."

"I've got confidence Lismore MP Thomas George will go in to bat for us."

Ms Mulholland said residents had expressed their concern over scammers, prowlers and thieves but warned those incidents needed to be reported to the police.

"If it's not reported than it doesn't get recorded in the stats, and then that affects how many police we get in the area," Ms Mulholland said.

"If an offence occurs or they've seen prowlers lurking around, they really need to report it, otherwise the resources don't get allocated to Bonalbo."