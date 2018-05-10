Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
MP Kevin Hogan and Kyogle mayor Danielle Mulholland look at the upgrade of the Toonumbar Dam access road.
MP Kevin Hogan and Kyogle mayor Danielle Mulholland look at the upgrade of the Toonumbar Dam access road. Marc Stapelberg
Council News

Kyogle mayor addresses state election rumours

Susanna Freymark
by
10th May 2018 2:30 PM

SPECULATION that Kyogle mayor Danielle Mulholland was going to run for a State Government seat have been squashed by a statement from the mayor today.

"Given recent speculation, I would like to formally announce that I will not be a candidate in the upcoming State election," she said.

"I genuinely enjoy my work as the Kyogle Mayor.

"We have a great team of Councillors and great staff, and ambitious future plans for our area to match.

"There's still so much to do and I would feel as if I had left something undone if I walked away now.

"I am committed to finishing what I started, to the best of my ability.

"I feel I am more able to produce results in local government as an Independent, more so than at any other level of government where party politics come into play.

"I am a friend to all, and member of none and as such, will be posting details about candidates.

"Where Kyogle Council receives an election promise from a particular candidate, I will pass that information along.

"I wish all the candidates the best of luck and look forward to working collaboratively with them to get the best result we can for our area.

"I'd would like to thank everyone for their ongoing support and encouragement: I am truly touched by your faith in me."

Page MP Kevin Hogan and Kyogle Mayor Danielle Mulholland officially open the new Boorabee Park Bridge.
Page MP Kevin Hogan and Kyogle Mayor Danielle Mulholland officially open the new Boorabee Park Bridge. Samantha Poate

Cr Mulholland said her motivation to make the statement was "to make my intentions clear to end the speculation so people can focus on the running candidates."

The State Government election is scheduled for Saturday, March 23, next year, to elect the 58th Parliament of New South Wales, including all 93 seats in the New South Wales Legislative Assembly and 21 of the 42 seats in the New South Wales Legislative Council.

 

Bazaar founder Sandy Szoko with Kyogle mayor Danielle Mulholland at the 2nd birthday of the Kyogle Bazaar.
Bazaar founder Sandy Szoko with Kyogle mayor Danielle Mulholland at the 2nd birthday of the Kyogle Bazaar. Susanna Freymark
community danielle mulholland election kyogle council state election
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    ICE-COLD: Temps tipped to plummet

    premium_icon ICE-COLD: Temps tipped to plummet

    Weather TEMPERATURES are expected to be well below average for the North Coast, with a "super low" on the way.

    • 10th May 2018 3:16 PM
    Sure he can act, but what's Matt like at golf?

    Sure he can act, but what's Matt like at golf?

    Celebrity Where the stars go for a few rounds of golf on the Northern Rivers

    How to get a brand new luxury cabin for half price

    premium_icon How to get a brand new luxury cabin for half price

    Business Company looking for somewhere to build a luxury cabin showroom

    Alstonville family 'grateful' for miracle drug

    premium_icon Alstonville family 'grateful' for miracle drug

    Health Until now the disease was considered a death sentences for children

    Local Partners