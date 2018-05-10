Kyogle mayor addresses state election rumours

MP Kevin Hogan and Kyogle mayor Danielle Mulholland look at the upgrade of the Toonumbar Dam access road.

SPECULATION that Kyogle mayor Danielle Mulholland was going to run for a State Government seat have been squashed by a statement from the mayor today.

"Given recent speculation, I would like to formally announce that I will not be a candidate in the upcoming State election," she said.

"I genuinely enjoy my work as the Kyogle Mayor.

"We have a great team of Councillors and great staff, and ambitious future plans for our area to match.

"There's still so much to do and I would feel as if I had left something undone if I walked away now.

"I am committed to finishing what I started, to the best of my ability.

"I feel I am more able to produce results in local government as an Independent, more so than at any other level of government where party politics come into play.

"I am a friend to all, and member of none and as such, will be posting details about candidates.

"Where Kyogle Council receives an election promise from a particular candidate, I will pass that information along.

"I wish all the candidates the best of luck and look forward to working collaboratively with them to get the best result we can for our area.

"I'd would like to thank everyone for their ongoing support and encouragement: I am truly touched by your faith in me."

Cr Mulholland said her motivation to make the statement was "to make my intentions clear to end the speculation so people can focus on the running candidates."

The State Government election is scheduled for Saturday, March 23, next year, to elect the 58th Parliament of New South Wales, including all 93 seats in the New South Wales Legislative Assembly and 21 of the 42 seats in the New South Wales Legislative Council.