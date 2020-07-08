Kyogle man killed in crash on Summerland Way

A MAN has died following a single vehicle crash on the Summerland Way last week.

About midday last Wednesday, emergency services were called to Summerland Way, Dairy Flat, after reports of a single vehicle crash.

It's understood a truck was travelling southbound when the driver lost control and the vehicle rolled onto its side.

The driver - a 72-year-old Kyogle man - was airlifted to Gold Coast University Hospital in a critical condition.

Despite the efforts of medical staff, he died in hospital on Tuesday night.

Officers from Richmond Police District will continue to liaise with officers from Southport Police in Queensland into the circumstances surrounding the crash.

A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.