Kyogle man's shocking video called for people to kill police

A KYOGLE man who allegedly called for the murder of police officers in a shocking online video will face court this morning after his arrest last night.

Keith Knights, 37, was investigated by the NSW Police Fixated Persons Investigation Unit after he allegedly posted a series of abusive posts about various police organisations and the judiciary "over a considerable period".

In a video posted online, Mr Knights allegedly outlined plans to kill police officers and encouraged others to do the same.

The 40-minute video was broadcast live and posted on his personal Facebook page and on the group Freeman Delusion The Organized Pseudolegal Commercial Argument in Australia.

Kyogle man Keith Knights.

"It is time to rise up and shut down these drug-dealing cops. So when they come for their cut, for their bunch of chemicals, you have every right as free citizens to ambush them and to kill them," he says.

"And yes, you did hear me right, that is what I said. Don't do it in a way that endangers you or your family.

"There are several locations around the shire, around the Northern Rivers that would make excellent locations for an ambush. I say it is time to play these f...... at their own game."

He was arrested in the Brisbane CBD by Queensland Police about 1.30pm on Wednesday.

He then appeared in the Brisbane Magistrate's Court yesterday afternoon, where an extradition application was heard.

The Brisbane magistrate remanded Mr Knights into the custody of NSW Police and he is scheduled to appear before Lismore Local Court this morning.

Last night he was en route to Lismore Police Station where he was expected to be charged with solicit to murder and sending a threatening document to kill.

A search warrant was executed at a property near Kyogle on Wednesday afternoon where a number of items were seized for forensic examination.

The Fixated Persons Investigation Unit was established in April this year and focuses on the detection, intervention and prevention of so-called 'lone actor' and 'fixated person' threats across the state.