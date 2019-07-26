Kyogle man accused of serious DV attack loses bid for bail

The man, from the Kyogle area, allegedly choked and assaulted a woman in the attack.

A MAN accused of a serious domestic violence incident has been remanded in custody.

The 34-year-old, from the Kyogle area, was arrested on July 18 over allegations he assaulted a woman - who had an apprehended domestic violence order against him - in Lismore two days earlier.

In court this week, he pleaded not guilty to two counts of common assault, intentionally choking a person without consent, contravening an apprehended violence order and stalking or intimidation.

He pleaded guilty to having custody of a knife in a public place, which arose from the time of his arrest.

His solicitor, Tenika Vakauta, applied for the defendant to be released on bail to live with his mother some 1200km away fro Lismore.

The man previously claimed to have an alibi and to not have been at the woman's home at all, the court heard.

Police prosecutor Brett Gradisnik opposed bail on the basis there was a risk of further serious offending or risk to the alleged victim.

"There's a contemporaneous report to the police," he said.

He said police had recently interviewed witnesses, including a child and a neighbour who said the accused was indeed at the home the day of the alleged incident.

Ms Vakauta suggested "extremely stringent" bail conditions, including a $500 surety and a condition that her client no enter Lismore except to attend court or to meet with his legal representatives.

Magistrate David Heilpern said the prosecution case appeared to be "very strong", based on a police version of events he'd been presented with.

"It also seems to be a strong case that he breached the AVO by being present in her house," he said.

He said the man was facing "inevitable" jail time if he was convicted.

Mr Heilpern he was "not satisfied" the alleged victim would be protected, even if the accused was geographically far from the alleged victim.

He refused bail and set the matter down for a hearing in October.

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE HELP