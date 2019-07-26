Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The man, from the Kyogle area, allegedly choked and assaulted a woman in the attack.
The man, from the Kyogle area, allegedly choked and assaulted a woman in the attack. Pexels
Crime

Kyogle man accused of serious DV attack loses bid for bail

Liana Turner
by
26th Jul 2019 9:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN accused of a serious domestic violence incident has been remanded in custody.

The 34-year-old, from the Kyogle area, was arrested on July 18 over allegations he assaulted a woman - who had an apprehended domestic violence order against him - in Lismore two days earlier.

In court this week, he pleaded not guilty to two counts of common assault, intentionally choking a person without consent, contravening an apprehended violence order and stalking or intimidation.

He pleaded guilty to having custody of a knife in a public place, which arose from the time of his arrest.

His solicitor, Tenika Vakauta, applied for the defendant to be released on bail to live with his mother some 1200km away fro Lismore.

The man previously claimed to have an alibi and to not have been at the woman's home at all, the court heard.

Police prosecutor Brett Gradisnik opposed bail on the basis there was a risk of further serious offending or risk to the alleged victim.

"There's a contemporaneous report to the police," he said.

He said police had recently interviewed witnesses, including a child and a neighbour who said the accused was indeed at the home the day of the alleged incident.

Ms Vakauta suggested "extremely stringent" bail conditions, including a $500 surety and a condition that her client no enter Lismore except to attend court or to meet with his legal representatives.

Magistrate David Heilpern said the prosecution case appeared to be "very strong", based on a police version of events he'd been presented with.

"It also seems to be a strong case that he breached the AVO by being present in her house," he said.

He said the man was facing "inevitable" jail time if he was convicted.

Mr Heilpern he was "not satisfied" the alleged victim would be protected, even if the accused was geographically far from the alleged victim.

He refused bail and set the matter down for a hearing in October.

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE HELP

  • 1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732) 24/7
  • DV Connect (1800 811 811)
domestic violence lismore local court northern rivers crime
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Stay calm ... there's a new chocolate factory on the cards

    premium_icon Stay calm ... there's a new chocolate factory on the cards

    Business EVER dreamt of having your own 'Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory' experience? It may come true, with a new chocolate factory slated for Northern Rivers.

    Drink-driving with baby in car: Alstonville mum in court

    premium_icon Drink-driving with baby in car: Alstonville mum in court

    Crime She was three times over the limit when she crashed the car

    Pokies are 'crack cocaine of gambling', Ballina council told

    premium_icon Pokies are 'crack cocaine of gambling', Ballina council told

    Council News Council will write to the State Government to increase monitoring

    Council clocks up $50 million in DA approvals

    premium_icon Council clocks up $50 million in DA approvals

    Council News There has been a focus on supporting economic growth