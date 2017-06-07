Kyogle man accused of 56 sex assault and child porn charges

A KYOGLE man has faced court over 56 sex assault charges which allegedly occurred in 2010 and 2011 against a young teenage girl and which involved the production of child abuse material.

The charges include 15 counts of sexual intercourse with a child under 16, and 24 counts of using a child under 16 to make child abuse material.

Now aged 33, the man was 26 when the alleged offences began; the alleged victim was 14.

The alleged offences occurred over a 15-month period from April 2010 until July 2011, on 12 separate occasions in the Kyogle area.

In relation to the first occasion on April 8 2010 the accused is charged with three counts of aggravated sexual intercourse of a child under 16 (aggravated by the alleged victim being under the influence of alcohol), and four counts of indecent assault of a child under 16.

Three other events followed in late April, May, and August of that year where 10 further charges of sexual intercourse and two charges of indecent assault are alleged.

The first alleged offence relating to the production of child abuse material occurred on October 3, 2010, which continued on six further occasions to June 2011, accompanied by further indecent assault and sexual intercourse offences.

The man faced Lismore Local Court on Wednesday accompanied by two supporters. He is currently on conditional bail.

In court the Crown prosecutor sought an extension of the deadline for the brief of evidence, with outstanding material expected to take another four weeks to prepare.

Magistrate Peter Bugden ordered the balance of the brief to be served by June 27.

The accused was represented by an agent acting on behalf of Sydney Criminal Lawyers who informed the court that his client was leaving the country for two weeks in late August, which was not opposed by the Department of Public Prosecutions.

Court records state the accused has lived in Kyogle since childhood and is currently in a stable relationship and employed in the local area.

He was charged in April this year at Casino Police Station, exactly seven years to the day the first alleged offence occurred.

He had no previous charges of the same type.

He is required to report every Monday to Kyogle Police Station.

The matter will return to Lismore Local Court on July 4.