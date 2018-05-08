Menu
Students from St Brigid's Primary School Kyogle visited local aged care facilities as part of the Ask Gran Not Google Campaign throughout Seniors Week last month.
News

Kyogle kids ask gran (and grandpa) instead of Google

Samantha Poate
by
8th May 2018 11:00 AM

STUDENTS from St Brigid's School at Kyogle have discovered the importance of learning from othr people, when they participated in the Ask Gran Not Google Campaign.

The initiative was designed as a fun school activity to encourage kids to connect with local seniors.

Teacher Laura Hughes said the internet had become the place to source information on pretty much everything these days.

"Instead of engaging in real conversation with wise seniors - who have rich life knowledge, wisdom and experience - kids go immediately online,” she said.

"Our participation in the Ask Gran Not Google learning project is an opportunity to affirm the importance of seniors to children, the school, and the community.”

Teachers and students in stage one and three visited Kyogle Memorial Hospital Aged & Nursing Home Care and Kyogle Court Home For The Aged.

"The students went down to our local aged care homes and the students had pre- planned questions before we left and they went down and had conversations with the elderly,” Ms Hughes said.

"Some of the questions were like, what was school like when you were at school, how did you get to school, and those sorts of questions.”

"(And) we had some that were a little more abstract, like why is the grass green, what are your thoughts on war, and things like that.”

Ms Hughes said while some of the elderly residents were a little bit stumped by the questions, they were all so happy to have the young students there to have a conversation.

"Some of the students don't have those conversations because their grandparents don't live in the same town so they aren't able to have those conversations,” she said.

The program was such a success that St Brigid's hopes to continue to run this program and foster the relationship with their local aged care facilities.

"Our children are beautiful in the fact that they love to go and serve in our community, whenever we have something on they really like to do their part,” Ms Hughes said.

"They really liked the of the big picture and raising awareness of the knowledge and experiences of our senior people in Kyogle.”

