Kyogle, have you got talent? Enter now

KYOGLES'S GOT TALENT: Pictured holding the number ten is organiser Sandy Szoko, with some of the entrants already signed up for the talent show at the Kyogle Bazaar on August 27.

KYOGLE, it is time to show your talent.

Kyogle Bazaar organiser Sandy Szoko is organising the talent quest.

"Any talent, any age, anybody can come down,” Ms Szokko said.

The show is on Sunday, August 27 from 10am till 2pm at the park behind the Tourist Information Centre.

The judges will decide who wins the prizes of $100 for first, $75 for second and a third prize of $25- third.

The day with the bazaar of market stalls and the talent quest promises to be a great family day out, Ms Szoko said.

She said entrants should contact her before the day of the Talent Quest so she can organise the line-up.

HOW TO ENTER

Go to Kyogle Bazaar Facebook Page for more information or call Sandy Szoko on 0458698588.