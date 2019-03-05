Kyogle half-marathon 'most challenging in the country'

THIS year's Fairymount Festival sees the introduction of the inaugural Fairymount Run and Kyogle Half Marathon.

Held on 6 April 2019, this Fairymount Run is sponsored by local firm Westlawn Insurance Brokers. The organising committee have been fortunate to get AAA Racing on board as promoters for the run. AAA Racing were recommended to the committee by a local long-distance runner, Jo Bailey and they have contributed greatly to the planning and support of this event.

AAA Racing director Alun Davies is an accomplished athlete who has run more than 60 marathons. His partner Susannah has represented Australia on six occasions in international and Commonwealth championships.

Mr Davies said the course for the Kyogle event was superb.

"It's challenging for all levels but with options that are achievable for all participants. The half marathon course in particular could well be among the most challenging in the country without compromising its scenic character," he said.

Stratheden resident Gary Sullivan is preparing for the Kyogle Half Marathon.

Mr Sullivan has done a number of runs over the course and said, "it is not your usual out and back run. It has some great little pinches here and there that can really test you."

Entries for the runs over 7.5 km (The Shorty), 12.5 km (Middle of the Road) and half marathon distances are open and can be made by visiting www.fairymount festival.com. All entrants will receive a inscribed commemorative wooden plinth. Running is not the only athletic pursuit on this year's calendar. On Sunday, March 31 there is the Fairymount Strength and Fitness Challenge, held in Anzac Park from 9:30am. Local personal trainer, Scott Hamel, will put competitors through a series of fitness events.