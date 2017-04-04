23°
Kyogle flood repairs in millions

4th Apr 2017

KYOGLE Council staff are back in the field repairing and inspecting flood damage across the Kyogle Council area, with the damages bill expected to be between $3-5 million.

Council's priority is to restore access to residents as soon as possible.

Staff have been working since Thursday night to keep main roads open and were out in the field throughout the weekend inspecting roads, documenting damaged infrastructure, developing a prioritised program of works and restoring access where possible.

Several roads were reopened Saturday and Sunday after flood water subsided and staff were able to clear debris from bridges, carry out culvert repairs, and repair bridge approaches.

On Saturday afternoon there were more than 200 people isolated by landslips and damaged roads and bridges across nine different roads. By yesterday morning access had been restored to all but three of these roads.

Temporary bridges are being constructed on McClellands Rd and Collins Creek Rd.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  flood kyogle kyogle council northern rivers flood

