Kyogle feels the need for speed

The billycarts were driven by people of all ages, looking for fun and glory.

The billycarts were driven by people of all ages, looking for fun and glory. Alison Paterson

THEY looked like futuristic rockets, retro vehicles or apple boxes held together with string, and everything in between.

The vehicles at the Kyogle Billycart Bonanza yesterday ranged from wood to fibreglass, metal, rubber, plastic and often a combination of all five.

But what united them were the smiles on all who drove, pushed or cheered them on.

Kyogle's Stratheden St was crowded by cheering residents and visitors as they watched the racing where sometimes the plainest design whipped the fanciest marque.

Phoenix Warren came first in the 5 to 7 age group and said he was very excited with his win.

The mother and daughter team of Sharon and Lisel won the tandem event, beating father and son Paul and Laim who had previously won their events on the home-grown and professional categories.

Emmillee Taylor, 16, said she was fortunate to come second in the women's final using a borrowed cart.

"My mum rolled our cart so I was lucky a random guy loaned me this one." she said.

Event organised Ron Allen said the day was a great success.

"The event is run by Kace Inc (Kyogle Association for Christian Education), an initiative of the Churches of Kyogle," he said.

"Kace's primary focus is the provision of quality Christian education at Kyogle High School, through the employment of a qualified scripture teacher."

Mr Allen said the Billycart Bonanza was a great day out for families and friends.

"This event would not be possible without the generous support of our sponsors, including our major sponsor Hurford Hardwood and many other local businesses," he said.