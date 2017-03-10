Kyogle fashionistas fabulous fashion swap

Kyogle CWA members, Debbie Reid, Helen Croft and Oddette Nettleton model some of the fabulous fashions they found at the last clothes swap.

IF you have ever opened your wardrobe and thought you don't have a thing to wear, you're not alone.

Now help is at hand, thanks to those chicks with attitude.

The Country Women's Association's Kyogle evening branch want to help you overcome your fashion distress by participating in their annual Women's Clothing Swap.

Kyogle CWA president Oddette Nettleton, said the event will be held at the KMI hall on Saturday, March 18 from 6pm.

Ms Nettleton said all proceeds benefit Kyogle Youth Ventures.

"It's a fantastic evening and you get to clean out your wardrobe and come home with some marvellous items,” she said.

"Once you come in you can take home as many clothes as you like and we also auction some really lovely designer pieces.”

Members Debbie Reid and Helen Croft said they were looking forward to finding more fabulous fashions, after enjoying the 2016 event.

"It's a great night out, it's all about sustainable fashion and you'd be amazed at what you find,” she said.

Ms Croft showed a lovely necklace she picked up at the previous clothes swap.

"It's a fun night out with your friends,” she said.

More information via CWA Kyogle Facebook.