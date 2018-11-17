Would you swap your farm lifestyle for a place by the beach?

Rachelle Hinz and her family are looking for a change of scenery- a lifestyle swap from Shellharbour City to a farm in Kyogle.

A SHELLHARBOUR family is looking to their swap urban lifestyle for farm life in Kyogle.

While Rachelle Hinz and her family have been living in a "beautiful large house in a perfect location" for several years, the pull to live a quieter life on property in the country is stronger.

"We're just ready to go and have decided to put feelers out there and see what our options would be," the mother-of-four said.

"We are putting it out there for anyone lives on a farm and wants to move to a city area.

"Our two story house is walking distance to everything; to schools, city centre, TAFE, hospital, a lake, only five minutes to the beach and not far from mountains."

She said they were looking for a house on more than five acres and would prefer something not too far from a primary school and a town.

"We have our animals ready, I have two horses on an agistment not to far away," she said.

"I'd love to be settled by the start of the school year, because we have a five-year-old daughter. We'd like her to be a country kid."

The time of the lifestyle swap is negotiable, though the family is looking to do a trial period of at least a year.

Ms Hinz fell in love with Kyogle on a recent road trip up to Noosa

"We looked at some places along the way and while driving through town, I just loved the feel and look of it," she said.

"I loved the look of the trees, it had a really nice ambience to it. The green rolling hills reminds me of a suburb near here called Jambaroo, it's just green and lots of water and rainforest, that's what Kyogle reminded me of.

She said they would prefer a farm in Kyogle, but would settle from anywhere from Nelsons Bay up to Kyogle would suit.

"We've looked online at farms and fell in love with so many," she said.

"I've had a few people contact me about it, one form Victoria and one from Kyogle, but they wanted to do a straight swap without a trial and that's a bit scary for me."

Both Ms Hinz and her husband, Harry Singh are business owners and can work from home.

"Over the last 12 months, Harry has developed an interest in farming which is bad timing with the drought," she said.

"But he was interested in running cattle on a property...which would have to be more than 20 acres.

"If someone wants a relief from farm life and wants a break and go to the city with all the convenience, please get in touch."

If this lifestyle swap sounds alluring, Contact Rachelle Hinz on Facebook or on 0414 908 878.