Kyogle developments, upgrades on council agenda

THE last Kyogle Council meeting of the year will be held tonight and there are some major items on the agenda.

Fate of proposed Woodenbong aged care service revealed

The first step to providing better care services for Woodenbong's older community was paved at the October Kyogle Council meeting - at tonight'smeeting councillors will confirm if they are behind Woodenbong Progress Association's (WPA) proposal.

Councillors heeded Cr Lindsay Passfield's call to get behind the WPA's initiative to become an accredited aged care service provider through the Department of Health, by supporting their application for 'start-up costs' of $50,000 to get the home care organisation off the ground.

The WPA Home Care Proposal submitted to council stated the association intended to deliver a range of services to meet the changing care needs of the community.

It would also provide aged care services to older people close to home and within their community; improve access to aged care services for older people; improve the quality of appropriate aged care services for older people; and develop cost-effective and co-ordinated services that complement existing mainstream programs.

At Monday's meeting the Provision of Home Care Services to the Woodenbong Community Options Report will be discussed and councillors will decide whether to back the initiative financially.

Decide the Kyogle Aquatic centre site masterplan

Councillors will reveal their decision on the preferred site layout option for the phased development of the new gym building and future indoor sports stadium proposed within the Kyogle Memorial Swimming Pool precinct.

Council wishes to provide residents a modern, flood free gymnasium, enclosed sporting arena (stadium) and upgraded pool facilities at its existing aquatic centre located on the corner of Wyangarie Street and Summerland Way, Kyogle.

With funding previously secured via an election commitment from the local Federal Member of Parliament for the construction of the new gym facility at the Kyogle Memorial Swimming Pool site, a relocation of the community gymnasium to the precinct is also on the cards.

Originally there were five designs for the development which have been whittled down to two, after a series of public and user-group consultations, informed by on-line polls and internet exposure through Council's website.

These preferred options were further developed by the design team and were refined following a presentation to a public forum.

At the last council meeting councillors decided to workshop the matter and present a report at tonight's meeting. This decision allowed the preferred site option to be deferred and allowed for the matter to be discussed at a further workshop including a councillor site visit, which was conducted on November 26.

Discuss and allocate funding for Kyogle Library upgrade

Councillors will vote on whether to provide additional funding from Libraries Capital Works budget to upgrade and extend the Kyogle Library.

The works would include the construction of an an external deck space to complement the internal library refurbishment, carry out the landscape design of surrounding parkland and implement first stage landscaping works.

The Kyogle Library Upgrade and Community Precinct Planning report will be discussed ahead of the decision, updating councillors on the grant funding to redesign the internal space at the Kyogle Library, and to discuss the opportunities to leverage the funding to carry out related external works.

Richmond Valley Council, with support from Kyogle Council, submitted an application to the NSW Government for funding to refurbish and improve the internal layout of the Kyogle Library.

The outcome of this application will be revealed at Monday's meeting.