Kyogle Council’s win-win move to encourage sustainability

The Kyogle council is leading the way to a more greener future by offering local business a special kind of finance for green building upgrades. . Pic Northern Star.

The Kyogle council is leading the way to a more greener future by offering local business a special kind of finance for green building upgrades. . Pic Northern Star.

KYOGLE Council is the first council in NSW to offer local businesses a special kind of finance for green building upgrades, joining 35 other councils already on board across Australia.

The government-enabled funding allows local businesses to upgrade their buildings to be more environmentally friendly in a way that makes it cost-effective.

Partnering with the Sustainable Australia Fund’s Better Building Finance (BBF) program, the council can offer affordable environmental finance to local businesses in the municipality.

Environmental upgrade finance, also known as building upgrade finance, is a government enabled funding mechanism for upgrading existing building stock to be more environmentally friendly.

Local business owners can take out a long-term loan for the works, which is then repaid through the council’s rates system.

The council’s involvement means businesses can access favourable and affordable finance terms.

Kyogle joins 35 existing council partners in Victoria and the expansion into NSW is thanks to funding from the Australian Renewable Energy Agency.

Mayor Danielle Mulholland said the council had recently adopted its Sustainable Councils and Communities Action Plan which includes a series of renewable energy targets, as well as a commitment to encourage and support the use of renewable energy by the community.

“The partnership with the Better Building Finance program will provide an opportunity for council to support its local businesses and primary producers and offer them an opportunity to invest in energy, waste and water efficiency projects that provide both environmental and economic benefits,” she said.

“It’s a win-win for us and our community, and we look forward to working with Better Building Finance in this partnership.”

The council’s general manager, Graham Kennett, said the program offered council an opportunity to help our local businesses and industry groups to deliver projects that they may not have been able to realise without the program.

“The three way partnership between council, its community and the Sustainable Australia Fund is a great example of how the administrative operations of a local council can be harnessed to help provide sustainable improvements to existing facilities that will also benefit the local economy in the longer term,” he said.