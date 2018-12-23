Kyogle Council's biggest milestone in 2018

Kyogle mayor Danielle Mulholland plants the first of 13 street trees for Kyogle's main street with help from Council's maintenance and facilities crew Scott Lavelle.

STAYING true to their commitment to making roads safer and delivering community infrastructure projects, it's been a busy year for Kyogle Council.

In the last financial year the council replaced 24 timber bridges and renewed more than 58km of road network.

Since the end of June, a further six timber bridges have been replaced, with two more on Lynches Creek Road expected to be open before Christmas.

The council reached a significant milestone in its bridge management strategy in September, effectively halving the number of ageing timber bridges and leaving less than 150 to be replaced in order to meet its target of zero timber bridges.

In the same time the council has also:

Developed master plans for the future of the villages of Wiangaree, Woodenbong, Old Bonalbo, Bonalbo, Tabulam and Mallanganee

Started work on a $5 million project to upgrade Culmaran Creek Road

Built new amenities at Bells Bay camping grounds near Toonumbar Dam

Almost completed a $714,000 project to revitalise the Kyogle Memorial Institute.

The council further lobbied for and was granted $3.55m in Federal Government funding to go with its own contribution of $3.5m to upgrade the Clarence Way.

Kyogle Mayor Danielle Mulholland said she was proud of what they had achieved in the past year and was looking forward next year to ticking off more projects on the list of priorities identified by the community.

"We have certainly got some runs on the board, yet there's still much to be done,” she said.

"However, we have a strong community strategic plan, we've produced master plans for the villages, and we will be developing the broader planning vision for the local government area early in the New Year.

"Council has a focused vision for the way forward and we are committed to maintaining our current funding momentum, so we can continue to deliver to our communities the priorities they themselves have identified.”

Other achievements this year include:

. Completed the $9.4 million dollar Kyogle Water Supply Augmentation Project with the opening of the upgraded water treatment plant, and the weir fishway winning three environmental and engineering awards

. Commenced work on the $5 million upgrade of Culmaran Creek Road to improve the access into the major agri-businesses in the area as part of the broader focus on the Tabulam agri-business precinct infrastructure improvements

. Suspension of developer fees on industrial, commercial and residential housing developments to help stimulate growth in the local economy

. Provision of almost $90,000 in community assistance grants to organisations and individuals and ongoing grants to local hall committees and pre-schools, and sponsorship for events including the Kyogle, Bonalbo and Woodenbong shows, Australia Day celebrations at Kyogle, Woodenbong and Bonalbo, and the Fairymount Festival.

. Surplus from all activities for the year increased from $6.38 million in 2016/17 to $7.43 million in 2017/18.

. Commencement of the Container Deposit Scheme collection point opened at Kyogle waste facility which has provided over $150,000 into the local economy since it commenced in 2018

. Funding provided to develop a business case/feasibility study for provision of Home Care Services for the Aged in Woodenbong

. Construction of a performance stage at the Kyogle Amphitheatre

. Completion of the Greening of Kyogle's main street and associated improvements

. Finalisation of a master plan to develop a sports hub within the Kyogle Pool Complex incorporating a gym, enclosed heated pool, indoor sports stadium, and a lap pool.

. Construction of a museum in Kyogle in partnership with the Kyogle and District Historical Society.

. Construction of a new Rural Fire Service Headquarters in Kyogle

. Doubling of Visitor Information Centre visitors to 56,560 for the year

. Initial sealing of 2.74 kilometres of high usage gravel roads

. More than a 170 per cent increase in library resources borrowed (45,485 resources borrowed), inclusion of new laptop dispenser units at the Kyogle Library and a $100,000 State Government grant to refurbish the Kyogle Library

. Showcasing 65 artists at the Roxy Gallery with 4850 visitors to the gallery for the year

. Relining and repairs to 3.75km of sewer mains, 600m of stormwater drains, and construction of 458m of water mains

. Completion of an ambitious roadworks program across the local government area including 1383km of roadside slashing, 454 km of unsealed road grading, 23km of gravel resheets, 87,204 potholes filled, 15.3km of reseals and 17.4km of sealed road reconstructions

. 3963 tonnes of waste received and 1616 tonnes recycled