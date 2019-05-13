Kyogle councillors doing it 'for the love' not money

Kyogle Councillors have tonight voted on a payment increase of 2.5 per cent for councillors and the Mayor which has still deemed to be not enough

A MISCONCEPTION that local councillors and mayors get a fat pay packet was entirely disproved at tonight's Kyogle Council meeting.

In fact, councillor Lindsay Passfield said rural councillors in New South Wales were among the lowest paid in Australia.

"It's a volunteer job,” Cr Passfield said.

"The level of remuneration for rural NSW councillors is a mere pittance compared to other states where it can actually be a job.

"From memory, in Victoria the mayor gets about $74,000 a year. I do about two days a week in this role and I reckon it works out to be about $5 an hour.”

During this evening's meeting, Kyogle councillors decided to fix and adopt the maximum local Government Remuneration Tribunal Councillor Fees - equating to a 2.5 per cent increase which comes into effect on July 1.

The recommendation for Kyogle councillors to be paid the maximum of $12,160 and the maximum for Mayor Danielle Mulholland of $26,530, bringing her remuneration to a total of $38,690 was carried by every councillor except for Cr Hayden Doolan.

But Cr Doolan said he wasn't against the increase, he just wasn't in the job for the money.

"I'm in the job to give the local community a voice, the local young community a voice,” Cr Doolan said.

"I do it so there's a young strong voice in council

"I'm happy with the money I'm getting paid but it could be a bonus that we go in align with other councils.”

He put the misconception of people thinking local rural councillors received a high payment down to being known as a government.

"We do a lot as councillors... it ranges from about 10 to 15 hours every week,” he said.

"We are doing it for the love.”

For the first time in seven years, Mayor Mulholland said she voted for an increase in councillor fees because she "doesn't believe councillors are valued and recognised at the moment”.

"I recognise the work councillors do and the work I do,” she said.

"As the mayor this is a full-time job-this job requires all of my time and I accepted that when I got elected.

"As the mayor I can work seven days a week - I haven't had a day off in three and half weeks and I'm getting less than I would get part time stacking shelves.

"We are only supposed to be doing four hours a week which is absurd... it can take me two hours to get to Bonalbo which is in my ward, but according to State Government I'll get there and have to turn around and come back again.

"We get paid mileage which is supposed to cover fuel and the maintenance of vehicles but it doesn't.”

She said the 2.5 per cent fee increase was not enough.

"You look at the salaries of the State and Federal Government and they are on $200,000 plus and my councillors are barely getting $12,000 a year,” she said.

"It's certainly not a living wage so it's no surprise most of them have other jobs.

"The state government is very good at not only cost shifting but basically getting blood out of a stone.

"We are already all overworked and they are wanting us to do more and are failing to recognise the work that we do.

"I think it's dreadfully unfair.”

She said she would raise the issue of councillor payments again with NSW Deputy premier John Barilaro.

"The State Government really needs to address this issue and I'd like to know when they will do it,” she said.