Kyogle Council ready to deliver ‘ambitious’ programs in 2020

Kyogle Council is gearing up for a big year in 2020.

"KYOGLE Council has become an innovative, inventive and forward-thinking council, but we won't be resting on our laurels."

That's the determined message Mayor Danielle Mulholland delivered when asked about her vision for 2020.

"We want to deliver our ambitious works program which includes replacing 10 timber bridges, sealing the final 14km gravel section of the Clarence Way section and completing upgrades to a host of community halls, sports grounds and facilities identified through the Visions of Village Life process," she said.

"Visions of the Villages is a community approved blueprint to make the villages in the Kyogle LGA more attractive and liveable.

"While we've been successful in obtaining almost $8 million in grants to upgrade the Clarence Way, we will continue to lobby the State and Federal governments for more funds to bring this important regional road up to scratch."

Cr Mulholland said the council also will work hard to convince the State Government to remove the waste levy so tip fees can be reduced, and illegal dumping is minimised.

"Council will continue to lobby all sections of government to ensure we are at the top of the list when grant and funding opportunities become available, so our communities get the services and facilities they want and deserve," she said.

"We will continue to work hard to reduce our infrastructure backlog, particularly bridges, to improve connectivity for local producers, industry and our residents.

"We've gone from having more than 300 ageing timber bridges just 15 years ago to now having 137 left to replace - that is a remarkable achievement by any standard, but we still have more to do.

"Kyogle Council is no longer an afterthought.

"We have become leaders in our field, developed the necessary networks, relationships and partnerships to ensure we provide our communities with the best possible service we can."

Projects the council is prioritising in 2020

• Completion of the initial sealing of the 14km gravel section of the Clarence Way south of the Bruxner Highway

• Completion of the Visions of Village Life projects where funding has already been secured, and the plans of management and site specific master plans that are being developed for a number of these sites

• Completion of the Local Strategic Planning Statement and Long Term Financial Plan review.

The council is also seeking funding for:

• The upgrades to the Clarence Way north of the Bruxner Highway - application lodged under the NSW Governments Fixing Country Roads program

• The replacement of the Cedar Point Bridge - funding applications lodged un the NSW Governments Fixing Country Roads program and the Federal Governments Building Better Regions fund.

2019 wrap

Roads and bridges in general:

• 15 timber bridges replaced, leaving 137 more left to go

• 10.97km of road rehabilitated, including initial seals on Lillian Rock and Green Pigeon Roads

• Completion of the $5 million upgrade of Culmaran Creek Road

• 384km of road graded and 13.5km of gravel roads re-sheeted

• More than 51,000 potholes patched.

Kyogle pool and gym complex:

• Council has consulted with the community and stakeholders and completed the design for the building which includes a new gym, indoor sports stadium and indoor pool complex, and obtained the necessary planning approvals. The next step is to put together a business case and other supporting information that will allow the council to put forward a strong application for external grant funding in 2020, which if successful, will allow the council to realise this project in the next two-three years.

Other achievements

• Actively seeking grants for a mountain bike trail and Visions of the Villages

• Council successfully secured $1.4m from the NSW State Government's Stronger Country Communities Fund, focusing on projects identified in the Visions of Village Life Master Plans and other community priorities.

Work has started or is scheduled to start in 2020 on these projects:

• Improvements to the Bonalbo Hall

• Improvements to Kyogle High School Sports Ground

• Kyogle Rifle Range improvements

• Old Bonalbo Hall improvements

• Tabulam Hall improvements

• Wiangaree Hall improvements

• Improvements to Wiangaree Rodeo Grounds

• Woodenbong Showground improvements

• Mummulgum Hall amenities

• Bonalbo Showground improvements

• Bells Bay (Toonumbar Dam) boat ramp and pontoon

• Construction of Kyogle labyrinth

• Improvements to Norman Johnson Park Bonalbo (outdoor gym, BMX track, murals, existing skate park improvements)

• Mallanganee Sports Ground improvements

• Old Bonalbo Pioneer Park improvements and new toilets

• Tabulam Sports Ground improvements

• Wiangaree Aboody Park improvements

• Woodenbong sporting improvements.